Kudos: Love my therapists; Barton Hospice grateful for snow removal; Bread & Broth gives thanks (Opinion)

My physical therapists are the best

I want to give thanks to my physical therapists Jan and Karen Johnson. They are people who really care about your recovery of any injury.

I am a 47-year local in construction with many injuries. I have tried others in the past but never had such supreme care. That being said, thank you so much for your incredible hands-on treatment.

John Preston, South Lake Tahoe

A sense of community in a time of need

The Barton Hospice team is deeply grateful for the help of Brooks Peters with High Altitude Snow Removal after the last big snow storm.

Mr. Peters took time from his busy morning and graciously cleared hip-deep snow from a driveway so we could reach a patient and their family in a time of need.

Mr. Peter’s help resulted in multiple agencies being able to access the patient’s home and respond at a critical moment. The sense of support that he extended will not be forgotten. Thank you, Mr. Peters. We appreciate you helping Barton Hospice do our job of caring for the community during a vulnerable time.

Barton Hospice care providers

Thanks to Hard Rock and Tahoe Chamber

Bread & Broth would like to thank both the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Tahoe Chamber for hosting the “Connect for a Cause” Charity Mixer on Jan. 23.

Attendees were treated to delicious food from all of the restaurants at Hard Rock and a complimentary drink. Included in the evening were a Photo Booth, a raffle, and a silent auction with many items generously donated by both Chamber members and Bread & Broth volunteers.

Proceeds from both ticket sales and the raffle/silent auction benefitted the Bread & Broth 4 Kids program which provides weekend food packs to students in grades K-8, over 500 nutrition bars weekly to the seven K-12 schools, and additional food items at the high school level for LTUSD students in need. Over $3,000 was generated in proceeds, and approximately $2,800 of food was donated to restock the shelves for the Kids’ program.

Bread & Broth would like to extend its deepest appreciation to the Tahoe Chamber, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and the many attendees who supported this event. Over 200 children in the South Shore community will benefit weekly from their generosity.

Bread & Broth