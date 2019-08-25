Kudos: Successful Tahoe Beach Bash (opinion)

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is proud to announce that the Tahoe Beach Bash was a huge success.

We would like to extend a special thank you to The Beach Retreat and Lodge at Tahoe for their generosity in allowing us to host the Tahoe Beach Bash in their incredible lakefront outdoor space.

The turnout for this event surpassed our expectations and we were able to raise much-needed funds to help us run our programs including the operation of the Warm Room and other outreach services on the South Shore.

Mike Thicke, this year’s winner of the homebrew competition, had this to say about his win: “This was my fourth year at this competition, the second year I tied in People’s Choice, last year I won Brewers Choice and this year I won Brewers and People’s Choice. Truly shocking. The venue for this event is one of a kind. It’s pretty cool to pour beer I made in my garage for awesome people with Lake Tahoe in the background. I’m not sure there could be a better backdrop. I have and will always donate any skills I have as a homebrewer to any cause/competition in the area. Getting out and pouring my beer is a great feeling. I get to interact and talk beer with people who truly have an interest, and at the same time, help a great cause.”

If you would like to learn more about how you can partner with or donate to the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, email info@tahoehomeless.org with questions or call 530-600-2822.

Marissa Muscat

Executive director, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless