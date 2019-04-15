Kudos: Remembering a true Friend of the South Lake Tahoe Library (opinion)

Thank you for the many generous donations made in memory of Doug Madden. Doug served as our Friends of the Library treasurer for many years, and moonlighted in recent years as the cashier at the Friends’ book sales. You may remember haggling with him over a rare find at the sale — and if you were a kid, I’m sure you got it for well under market value.

A lover of antique books, audiobooks and comic books, Doug never passed up the chance to peruse a newly donated pile of literature.

Thank you particularly to our South Lake Tahoe Library Friends of the Library board who made a significant contribution to library collection in memory of Doug. His love of reading, and generosity toward readers, will live in on the books that carry his name.

If you would like to contribute in Doug’s memory, or another loved one, please contact the South Lake Tahoe Library for information.

Sincerely,

Katharine Miller

Branch manager, South Lake Tahoe Library