Kudos: South Tahoe Association of Realtors provides 200 gifts to local youth in the community

Provided

On Friday, December 15, 2023, South Tahoe Association of Realtors delivered 200 gifts to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe for 99 members.

STAR has an Annual Wish Tree event where affiliates and members of the community “adopt” members from the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe and purchase, wrap, and deliver gifts. This has been the biggest year, with an additional 28 kids receiving gifts compared to last year.

“Every year, the Realtors and fellow community members look forward to the Wish Tree – not because we want to go shopping, but because of being able to give back to our community, ” said Community Involvement Committee Chair and Past President Kili Rahbeck. “We are fortunate to be partnered with the Boys & Girls Club year after year and look forward to the 7th Annual Wish Tree next year!”

Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is thankful for everything STAR does for the Club. Not only have they presented hundreds of gifts to Club members during the holidays, but they also are major donors to BGCLT’s Angel of Tahoe Clubhouse. Their support towards local youth is greatly appreciated and is very much recognized in the community.