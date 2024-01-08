Kudos: South Tahoe Association of Realtors provides 200 gifts to local youth in the community
On Friday, December 15, 2023, South Tahoe Association of Realtors delivered 200 gifts to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe for 99 members.
STAR has an Annual Wish Tree event where affiliates and members of the community “adopt” members from the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe and purchase, wrap, and deliver gifts. This has been the biggest year, with an additional 28 kids receiving gifts compared to last year.
“Every year, the Realtors and fellow community members look forward to the Wish Tree – not because we want to go shopping, but because of being able to give back to our community, ” said Community Involvement Committee Chair and Past President Kili Rahbeck. “We are fortunate to be partnered with the Boys & Girls Club year after year and look forward to the 7th Annual Wish Tree next year!”
Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is thankful for everything STAR does for the Club. Not only have they presented hundreds of gifts to Club members during the holidays, but they also are major donors to BGCLT’s Angel of Tahoe Clubhouse. Their support towards local youth is greatly appreciated and is very much recognized in the community.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.