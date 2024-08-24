Kudos to Shakespeare Ranch, the Tahoe Starr, and Waco McGill

On Tuesday, August 6, 2024, a group of Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe members and staff traveled across the lake on the Tahoe Star to Shakespeare Ranch for an action-packed day. This was the first time members of the Club visited the ranch.

The day brought us beautiful, sunny weather. Club members watched a rodeo, fed carrots to horses and goats, learned how to rope a bull, and enjoyed the arcade inside of the barn.

“I was happy to be invited. The boat ride to and from the ranch was really nice and fancy. All of the people at the ranch were very nice. It was cool seeing the horses do tricks and play in the arcade. The lunch was good too,” said 5th grade Club member, Kennedy.

Thank you to Shakespeare Ranch and Waco McGill of Zephyr Stables for their exceptional service and creating a memorable experience for the kids. Also, a special thanks to KK and Zach for piloting the Tahoe Starr and making our boat ride smooth and fun. The Club hopes to return soon.