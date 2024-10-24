KUNR Public Radio to open studio at University of Nevada, Reno Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. –– KUNR Public Radio , a unit under the Reynolds School of Journalism , has announced its plans to build a new studio at the University of Nevada, Reno Lake Tahoe campus.

Support from the University will help to build a new studio and office space, allowing KUNR to broadcast live from the lake by summer 2025. In addition to the station, the University will fund a dedicated Lake Tahoe reporter for the first two years.

“The University is proud to support local journalism at the lake through this new role at our University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe campus and we’re excited to create a space for student journalists to practice their craft, to learn alongside KUNR,” said Provost Jeff Thompson.

With the addition of the new studio, the Reynolds School and KUNR plan to expand their internship program, the Lake Tahoe News Project, allowing more students to learn and report from the Lake. This program gives students the opportunity to report for radio and online news on areas like energy and the environment, local news, education and more, including coverage in Spanish.

“KUNR is committed to covering the Northern Nevada and Eastern Sierra region and the Incline Village and broader Lake Tahoe community is a critical part of that coverage area,” said Brian Duggan, general manager of KUNR. “We are thrilled to receive this generous support from the university’s leadership to help us expand our public radio mission to the University’s Lake Tahoe campus.”

Following the revitalization of its Elko station, KNCC, in 2023, KUNR seeks to continue to fill news deserts in Northern Nevada like Incline Village, which is facing a lack of local coverage after many North Lake Tahoe news outlets have closed.

KUNR Public Radio is a nonprofit, non-commercial, listener-supported public radio station licensed to the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education and has broadcast from campus since October 7, 1963. In 2018, KUNR became an administrative unit of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.