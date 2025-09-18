Kyle Robinson Twilight Invite, another step forward for LTCC

The LTCC Coyotes at the Kyle Robinson Twilight Invitational on Sept. 12.

Provided / LTCC

OAKLAND, Calif. — Track race during cross country season? The Coyotes got a chance to test their speed at the Kyle Robinson Twilight Invitational hosted by Merritt College.



Although on the track, this meet is still scored like a traditional cross country race and is a great way to get to know the feel of the track for a true distance race.



On the men’s side, freshman Ben Cook-Appel led the pack with an 18th-place finish with a time of 15:51 on the 5k course. This shaves over a minute and thirty seconds off his best for the 5000m distance. Other notable performances include Kyle Oltmanns , who attacked an aggressive pace from the gun, setting out to see what they are made of. Additionally, Elijah Gilleland played a tactical race for a great step forward following a bout of illness.

The performance of the evening belongs to Niza Barton who ran a metronomic race for a 19:00.02 – her 5k best. Just a hair away from sub-19 still gives the sophomore a 40-second personal record over 5000m.

Back to back racing takes its toll. So, the Coyotes will enjoy a three-week training block until their next competition. The Coyotes will travel to Toro Park the 3rd of October for the Pink in The Park Invitational hosted by Hartnell College.

LTCC RESULTS:

5000m

5th Niza Barton SO 19:00 – 40 second PR

18th Ben Cook-Appel FR 15:51 – 1:34 PR

29th Elijah Gilleland FR 16:10 – 9 second PR

34th Kyle Oltmanns FR 16:18

37th Jacob Manning FR 16:29 – 13 Second PR

50th Joel Nord SO 16:55

57th Hudson Conners SO 17:48

66th Kenneth Walden FR 18:20

68th Sergio Lopez FR 18:48 -56 Second PR