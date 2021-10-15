Lab results still pending after arrest of South Lake Tahoe councilman

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City Councilman Cody Bass is still in legal limbo as he waits for the laboratory results on substances found in his car during an arrest last month that authorities believe could be illegal drugs.

Bass was arrested on Sept. 25 after fire officials working in the Twin Bridges area reported an “extremely intoxicated driver,” on U.S. Highway 50, according to the CHP. Bass was pulled over about 15 minutes later at the Meyers Agricultural Station and was eventually booked for being under the influence, as well as charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, although those substances have not yet been confirmed.

Bass maintains that the lab results will find that those substances were not in fact cocaine or meth as he commented to the Tribune after his arrest.

The substances that CHP describes as “white powder resembling cocaine,” and “crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine” were sent to the Department of Justice lab in Sacramento.

CHP said the lab results could take anywhere from one week to six months to come back. As of Thursday, results were not yet available.

However, Ruth Loehr, public information officer for CHP said the majority of the time drugs are suspected, the results come back positive.

“Our officers are experienced in knowing what they’re looking at,” Loehr said. “They are taking in the totality of the scene.”

In Bass’ case, those substances were both in unidentified bags.

The officer that investigated the scene is a Drug Recognition Expert and is trained to pick up signs of a person being under the influence of drugs.

If the substances come back positive, his charges will stand as is, but if not, the possession charges will be dropped.

The city of South Lake Tahoe is staying tight lipped on the situation, stating that this is a personal matter for Bass and they are waiting for the justice system to run its course.

“These are still just allegations,” the city told the Tribune.

City Council protocols do not require council members to step down if arrested.