Labor Day travel costs: AAA data shows what’s cheaper, more expensive

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – As a record-breaking summer travel season comes to an end, many across the county are preparing to close it out with one last big trip for Labor Day weekend. The good news for domestic travelers is this final getaway will be more budget-friendly, with flights, hotels, and car rentals being more affordable than previous years.

“Millions of travelers are taking advantage of cheaper prices on lodging and transportation this Labor Day weekend,” said Doug Johnson, spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group. “Travelers can mitigate costs and maximize the value of their trips even more with the help of a travel advisor and by taking advantage of the many discounts that come with a AAA Membership.”

AAA booking data reveals where travel costs are less –and more– this Labor Day weekend:

Flights:

Domestic flights are 6% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

The average price for a domestic roundtrip flight is $720.

International flights are 8% more expensive compared to last year.

The average price for an international roundtrip ticket is $1,470.

Hotels:

Domestic hotels are 11% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

The average cost of a domestic hotel stay booked through AAA is $495 per stay.

International hotels are 2% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

International hotel bookings through AAA average $590 per stay.

Rental Cars:

Domestic car rentals are 3% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, with the average cost for a rental car being about $545 per stay.

International car rentals are 42% cheaper this year, with the average cost being around $645 per stay.

Hertz , AAA’s car rental partner, says the top destinations based on advanced bookings are Orlando, Denver, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, with the busiest day to pick up rental cars expected to be Friday, August 29.

Gas prices this summer have averaged its lowest prices since 2021. The national average for a gallon of regular last Labor Day was $3.33. Barring severe weather affecting Gulf Coast refineries, gas prices should stay below what they were last year.

Saturday, August 30 is expected to be the busiest travel day for drivers. Afternoon and early evening will be the worst times to hit the road over the holiday weekend.

International travel costs this year are a mixed bag – while hotels are 2% cheaper, airfare is 8% more expensive. European cities make up most of AAA’s top international destinations, but the number one spot belongs to Vancouver. Alaska cruises are wrapping up a strong season, as AAA projected at the beginning of the year with the 2025 Cruise Forecast .

