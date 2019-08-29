Labor Day weekend means Midway Art & Music Festival at Heavenly Village

If you go ... What: Midway Art & Music Festival When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 Where: Heavenly Village (1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) Tickets: Free (does not include 5K) Info: theshopsatheavenly.com

Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe has been hosting free concerts and car shows all summer. With the unofficial close of summer occurring this weekend, the seasonal fun must come to a close — but not before a family-friendly blowout filled with music, games and more.

The annual Midway Art and Music festival gets underway Friday and continues through the weekend.

The music runs pretty much all day, each day, with three stages through the Village offering live entertainment. The performers span genres, from funk to bluegrass to rock.

Friday’s roster includes Steel Breeze, DJ Cashmaster and more. The Tahoe South main stage will feature Black Rock City Allstars and Kyle Smith. Saturday includes California Country, DJ Cashmaster and Jake Nielson and Triple Threat, with Kyle Smith and Lizano performing on the main stage. Sunday concludes with performances from Garage Boys, Lizano and DJ Cashmaster. Main stage performances include The Resonators and Skyler Lutes.

Of course, the music is just one element of the annual Midway festival. There also will be a classic car show and shine, an art show and plein air artists.

Saturday will feature the second annual Midway 5k Run. The run starts at noon Saturday. The cost for children 14 and younger is $20 and adults are $30.

And, if all of that were not enough, there will be plenty of festival staples, including midway rides, caricature artists, balloon art, jugglers, fortune tellers and face painters.

Find information at theshopsatheavenly.com.