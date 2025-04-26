Lactic Acid, Lactate, and Muscle Metabolism: Myths, Physiology, and Performance Implications

People often discuss the importance of removing, or “flushing out,” lactic acid from the blood after intense exercise to reduce muscle soreness, speed recovery, or boost athletic performance. After all, resistance training can cause a burning sensation in muscles and lead to fatigue. Then, 24 to 72 hours later, soreness may set in.

It’s easy to see why lactic acid is blamed, albeit erroneously. “The lactic acid cycle” is commonly taught in biology courses when covering anaerobic respiration, the breakdown of glucose without oxygen, which contrasts with endurance exercise that uses oxygen to metabolize glucose.

With “acid” in the term, it’s no wonder lactic acid is associated with burning, soreness, and the need for removal. This article shifts focus to the actual components of concern.

The Burn and Muscle Contraction

ATP and Creatine Phosphate

A high-energy molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the primary fuel our cells, including muscle cells, use for energy. Small ATP stores exist in the cell’s cytoplasm for immediate use during anaerobic activity.

However, most ATP is regenerated from existing creatine phosphate stores. Creatine phosphate provides the additional phosphate needed for adenosine diphosphate (ADP) to become ATP. When athletes take creatine supplements, they help ensure these stores are full for immediate muscle fuel.

When ATP is used for energy, it becomes ADP and indirectly releases a hydrogen ion.

Glycolysis

Glucose is also metabolized during anaerobic activity to generate ATP through glycolysis. These six-carbon molecules are broken down into two three-carbon molecules called pyruvate, generating two ATP molecules for immediate muscle energy.

What about Lactic Acid?

Separate from this process, pyruvate, without oxygen, accepts the hydrogen ions generated from ATP’s conversion to ADP and becomes lactate, not lactic acid, helping reduce acidity.

These three-carbon lactate molecules can then be converted back into glucose in the liver. This glucose reenters the bloodstream and enters cells that need it for energy. For historical reasons,

this lactate-to-glucose conversion is not called, “the lactate cycle;” it is called the lactic acid cycle, also known as the Cori Cycle or Krebs Cycle.

How Else Is Lactate Removed?

In addition to being converted back into glucose in the liver, lactate can be shuttled to and used by oxidative muscle fibers, “slow twitch” fibers rich in myoglobin (an oxygen-storing molecule) and mitochondria. Heart and liver cells can also use lactate. In these cells, lactate is converted back to pyruvate and metabolized aerobically, with oxygen, through the citric acid cycle.

Muscle Soreness, Recovery, and What to Do

Intense resistance training causes micro-tears in muscle fibers, triggering the innate immune response and results in inflammation. These tears and the ensuing inflammation, not lactate, contribute to muscle soreness.

Light aerobic activity after a workout can increase blood flow and help remove inflammation-promoting components around the micro-tears, reducing soreness.

Staying well-hydrated and consuming high-nitrate foods like leafy greens and beets can further support blood flow.

Conclusion

While the concept of “flushing out lactic acid” after exercise has become a popular recovery strategy, it is largely based on a misunderstanding of muscle metabolism. Lactate, not lactic acid, is produced during anaerobic activity and serves as a valuable fuel and energy shuttle, not a harmful byproduct. The burning sensation felt during exercise and the muscle soreness experienced days later are primarily due to hydrogen ion accumulation and microscopic muscle damage, respectively, not lactate.

Light aerobic activity, hydration, and nutrient-rich foods that support circulation and tissue repair can still help athletes and exercisers train smarter and recover more effectively, even though lactate is not the culprit.

About the Author

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific, LLC in South Lake Tahoe, CA, Minden, NV, & Ashland, OR. In-office or video appointments can be requested online at MNTScientific.com or by calling (530)429-7363. Inquiries can be directed to info@mntscientific.com .