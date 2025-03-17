Ladies’ meetup seeks to counter adult friendship making woes, spark connection

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – A west shore woman is taking the initiative and creating monthly meetups in the Tahoe region where ladies can come as strangers and leave as friends.

After moving to the Tahoe area two years ago and running into difficulty getting connected, Brittany Tank learned from speaking with others that she wasn’t alone in this challenge. “Everyone had the same struggle,” she said.

In addition to being new to town, Tank has found the busyness of life and responsibilities can also make creating friendships more challenging as an adult. While these logistical challenges are at play, there is often an accompanying emotional and mental element.

“Putting yourself out there can be scary,” Tank says. “It can be nerve wracking. What are these people going to think of me? Are they going to like me? We get so far into our heads and then it kind of paralyzes us.”

Putting herself out there was exactly what Tank did as she pushed past the fear to meet these connection woes head on.

“So often we wait and hope that things will happen and land on our lap,” she said, “but what if you were made to be the initiator and start it yourself?”

She took a chance and created an artful and warm invite, posting it to area Facebook groups.

“It’s definitely been something that’s out of my comfort zone,” she said. “I just finally decided, you know what, you’re going to pick a date, you’re going to pick a time, you’re going to make the reservation.”

She was blown away not only by the magnitude of responses, maxing out the first dinner on March 12, but also by the experience and reception.

“Talking to the girls that did come last night, they’re so gracious and so grateful, and so supportive of it,” she told the Sun the day after the first event. “Every girl wants to get dressed up from time to time and go hang out and have girl time.”

After the first meetup’s success, Tank plans on continuing the dedicated monthly space for girls to get together by expanding the monthly dinner to other activities. Whether it’s coffee and walk meetups, or groups workouts, Tanks hopes to provide a comfortable space where women feel like they belong.

“It’s always such a relief when you hear someone else is struggling with the same thing you do because nobody wants to talk about their struggles,” Tanks says. “Once you feel like you can let it out in a safe place, you almost feel like you can relax a little bit.”

Tank is looking to partner with local businesses on these monthly meetups and activities. Businesses that would like to partner can reach out to Tank’s email, brittany.tank@yahoo.com .

To get involved, keep an eye out for invites in the Truckee Tahoe People Facebook group for the next meetup.