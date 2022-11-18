Lady Coyotes claim 5th straight league title, begin playoffs Saturday at home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer team marched through the Golden Valley Conference this season to claim its fifth straight championship and its playoff run begins this weekend.

The Coyotes (14-5-2, 10-0 GVL) have won 12 of their past 13 games and are the No. 6 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association NorCal Regional Playoffs. They play Cañada College at 2 p.m. Saturday on their home turf.

Cañada defeated Modesto 3-0 in the opening round of the playoffs on Wednesday, setting up Saturday’s showdown against LTCC. The winner of Saturday’s game plays the winner of Sierra-Las Positas on Tuesday.

The Coyotes outscored league foes this season 82-0 in 10 games and haven’t surrendered a league goal in two seasons. Since finishing the 2016 GVL season, the Coyotes have surrendered just five league goals while winning 41 consecutive games.

The Coyotes will need to win three playoff games to advance to their third CCCAA Final Four appearance since the program’s inception in 2014.

Men’s team falls in playoff shootout

The Coyote men lost in a penalty kick shootout in the opening round of the playoffs on Wednesday, falling to Foothill College in Los Altos Hills.

The Coyotes scored in the opening minutes of the game, but the goal was called back due to offsides. LTCC had numerous chances throughout the game but could never find the back of the net.

Lewis Thomas nearly scored in the 88th minute of regulation before the Foothill keeper made a great save, and then the follow-up shot hit the post before the final whistle blew. The game was tied 0-0 after regulation and 30 minutes of extra time, setting up a shootout.

LTCC, which finished the season 11-8-2, qualified for the postseason for the second consecutive season and for the sixth time since the program’s inception in 2014. Nineteen of the team’s 27 players are freshmen.