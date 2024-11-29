Lady Coyotes hope to break attendance record with home playoff game Saturday

Update: The match between LTCC and San Francisco has been moved up to 1 p.m. and is now taking place at South Tahoe Middle School.

Original story:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer team is calling on the community to break a prior attendance record at tomorrow’s home game Saturday, Nov. 30.

“There’s never been a more important collegiate women’s soccer game in South Lake Tahoe history than this Saturday’s game,” head coach Jeremy Evans posted.

The lady Coyotes square off with the City College of San Francisco in the state quarterfinals and NorCal Regional Final at 2 p.m. on Coyote home turf. A 4-2 win against San Joaquin Delta College on Tuesday solidified the team’s third final four appearance in program history.

LTCC women’s soccer team after a 4-2 win against San Joaquin Delta College on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Folsom Lake College. Provided

The team is 19-1-2 overall with a 15 game win streak. San Francisco has a 16-2-3 overall record this season and is on a two game win streak. The United Soccer Coaches’ national rankings have the two teams swapping places for fourth and fifth in the last two NJCAA DIII polls.

In a battle of these two top-five nationally ranked teams, this game will determine who progresses to next week’s 3C2A State Championships at American River College in Sacramento. That’s where the two top NorCal and top two SoCal teams meet in Friday’s state semifinals.

The first time the lady Coyotes found themselves in the state quarterfinals was in 2018. That was the same year more than 500 fans came to watch LTCC play Sierra College at the Coyote’s field. It’s this attendance record the team is hoping to surpass Saturday.