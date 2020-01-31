Lady Highlanders being stingy, host showdown Friday with White Pine

Eiley Tippins maneuvers around a defender.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Lady Highlanders are being real stingy with league basketball opponents this season, especially in the New Year.

They have won seven straight games and have allowed a miniscule 17 points per game while scoring 56. Complete domination.

“Our D is so good, it’s a combination of size, speed and athleticism,” said Highlanders head coach Indra Winquest. “Our basketball IQ is high and we communicate well.”

Since the calendar changed to 2020, Incline hasn’t allowed over 34 points, have not lost in nearly a month and have beaten every league opponent by 24 points or more, except one, nemesis White Pine.

Incline (9-1) and White Pine (9-1), the defending state champs, are tied atop the 2A Northern League standings and play at 6 p.m. Friday night at Lake Tahoe.

In their only meeting this season, the Bobcats dumped the Highlanders 32-22 in Ely, Nev. But the Bobcast were also defeated by Yerington (9-2) who was soundly defeated by Incline 61-22.

The winner Friday takes control of league and the top seed for postseason.

“It’s tough to be on a bus for six hours and then play a rivalry game,” said Highlanders head coach Indra Winquest. “We had good shots, it just didn’t happen for us, which is unlike any game we’ve played this season. The goal Friday is just to execute our game plan, control their star player and make shots. White Pine is disciplined and are OK with slowing it down and playing a grind-it-out style. We’re gonna get their very best effort.”

Winquest said the Highlanders were also banged up earlier this season and are a different team now. He’s been hearing from opposing coaches how the team is different this year.

“They say the big difference for us this year is having Sami (Giangreco) back and Maddie’s (Corneil),” Winquest said. “Everybody knows what Liz, (Elisabeth Stranzl), Brooke (Gutheil) and Eiley (Tippins) can do.”

The Highlanders separated themselves from the pack even more by beating Battle Mountain 48-18 last Friday at home and Pershing County 47-13 Saturday on the road.

Gutheil nearly pulled off a triple double against Battle Mountain. She scored 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked a whopping eight shots while also dishing four assists.

Stranzl added 10 points, Tippins had eight, Giangreco seven and Corneil had five assists.

Gutheil again filled up the stat sheet Saturday at Pershing. She scored 10 points, grabbed nine boards, made six steals, dished five assists and blocked three shots.

Tippins scored a team-high 15 points and had nine rebounds, Corneil netted 12 points, Stranzl had eight points, five assists and four steals and Giangreco had six assists.

The Highlanders will host West Wendover (2-6 Northern) at 1 p.m. Saturday and Silver Stage (1-7 Northern) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.