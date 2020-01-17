Lady Highlanders mow down 3 league foes in last week

Jackie Schwartz makes a pass for the Lady Highlanders.

Justin Scacco / Sierra Sun

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Lady Highlanders made quick work of three inferior opponents over the past week.

Elisabeth Stranzl scored 24 points to lead Incline over Silver Stage 61-15 last Tuesday and then Highlanders almost earned a shutout in beating Coral Academy 61-3 on Saturday and topped it off with a 61-15 victory over rival North Tahoe on Tuesday.

Stranzl was on fire from the field against the Nighthawks, hitting 9 of 14 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

The 24 points tied her season high and she also dished four assists.

Also for Incline (10-3, 5-1 Northern) Eiley Tippins added 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks, Brooke Gutheil scored eight points, hauled in seven rebounds and blocked two shots, Madison Corneil netted eight points and had six assists, Mattison Lampe scored seven points and Sami Giangreco grabbed seven boards and made three steals.

The mismatch against Coral Academy was over right after the opening tip.

Incline scored all 38 points in the first half without surrendering a point.

Coral scored the first two points of the second half to break the shutout, but added just a free throw the rest of the way.

The Highlanders faced rival North Tahoe on Tuesday in Tahoe City and plays at unbeaten Yerington (6-0 Northern) on Friday.

2A Northern League standings: Yerington 6-0, Incline Village 6-1, White Pine 5-1, Battle Mountain 4-2, Pershing County 3-3, West Wendover 2-4, Silver Stage 1-4, Coral Academy 0-5, North Tahoe 0-7.