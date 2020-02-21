Lady Highlanders wrap up league title, top seed

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Lady Highlanders last week secured the Northern League regular season championship and the top seed in the playoffs that begin this week.

Elisabeth Stranzl poured in 18 points to lead four Highlanders in double digits and Incline eliminated any hopes Yerington had at sharing a league title with a 65-24 beatdown Friday at Lake Tahoe.

Stranzl connected on three 3-pointers and added four steals as the Highlanders jumped on the Lions from the start, opening a 15-2 lead after the first eight minutes and were ahead 30-14 at halftime.

Also for Incline (20-3, 15-1 Northern), Brooke Gutheil added 11 points and nine rebounds, Eiley Tippins netted 10 points and hauled in 12 rebounds, Sami Giangreco had 10 points, including a pair from beyond the arc, Mattison Lampe and Kensal Coudriet each had six points and Madison Corneil had four points and dished six assists.

The Highlanders shared the ball well vs. the Lions and recorded 18 assists on 28 made field goals.

They have won 13 straight games and are red hot entering the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Northern Regional Championships at Pershing County High School in Lovelock.

Incline has a first round bye on Thursday and is already in the semifinals waiting for its Friday opponent, the winner between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeded teams, Pershing County (9-7) and Battle Mountain (9-7). Tip-off time is yet to be announced.

The Highlanders have soundly beaten both teams twice this year by a combined 125 points, an average victory margin of about 31 points.

Defending state champ White Pine (14-2) is the No. 2 seed and will play the winner between No. 3 Yerington (13-3) and No. 6 Silver Stage (5-11).