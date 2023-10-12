Lady Vikings claim 3A Golf Title

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe girls golf team, with back-to-back tournament victories on Monday and Tuesday at Lake Tahoe Golf Course and Ponderosa Golf Course (Truckee) clinched the Northern 3A title.

They will travel to Mesquite, Nevada, next Monday and begin the 3A State Tournament on October 17 at The Palms Golf Course. The final day of the two-day championship will be October 18 at Casablanca Golf Resort.

Ava Wolfe tees off on the third hole at LTGC Monday. Provided

Also qualifying from the Northern region are Wooster and Fernley. They will compete with the top three schools from the Southern region, The Meadows, Boulder City, and Virgin Valley.

“Such an outstanding effort this year,” said head coach Greg Kuntz. “As we’ve battled with Wooster for the top spot, it seemed like every tournament we had at least one or two girls set a new personal best. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Northern 3A Champions Provided

Monday at Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Piper Arnold and Carly Cox took their turn with personal bests shooting 93 and 96, respectively. Ava Wolfe shot 95 and Madison Cisneros shot 109 for a team total of 393, the team’s lowest score of the season.

That left the team needing only a 4th place or better finish on Tuesday at Ponderosa. Instead, they repeated their winning ways with a 406 team score, a full twelve shots better than Elko High, who finished second.

Aside from winning the first league title in golf, the team also earned the Academic State Champions honor, with a 3.93 cumulative grade point average. In addition, senior Ava Wolfe was this year’s recipient of the Todd Milton Sportsmanship Award, presented by the Lowry High School team in memory of their former coach, who passed away from cancer several years ago.