Lady Vikings conclude successful season

(L-R) State Academic Champions Maya Cisneros, Madison Cisneros, Piper Arnold, Carly Cox, Ava Wolfe, Josephine Feeney (not shown: Ellie Frazier, Xai Hendricks)

Provided/Greg Kuntz

Two days of sweltering temperatures in Mesquite, Nevada, ultimately melted the State Championship hopes of the South Tahoe Vikings, who after a third-place finish after the first day, dropped to sixth place the final day.

Ava Wolfe, a first-team all-league senior, led the way with a top ten individual finish, shooting a 94 at The Palms Golf Course on Tuesday and a career best 91 at Casablanca Golf Club Wednesday, for a two-day total of 185. Piper Arnold, Madison Cisneros, and Carly Cox, all second team league finishers, completed the Vikings scoring with two-day totals of 213, 214, and 215, respectively. Josie Feeney, with a 229 total, and Maya Cisneros with a 231 rounded out the Vikings scoring.

Ava Wolfe prepares to hit her opening tee shot at The Palms Golf Club on Tuesday at the State Tournament. Provided/ Greg Kuntz

The team was awarded the Academic State Champions at the conclusion of the tournament, which was won by The Meadows High School, a private academy located in Las Vegas. Boulder City High and Virgin Valley High finished in second and third places. The individual winner was Emmerson hinds from Boulder City High School, with a two under par 141 total. The Northern 3A individual champion, Rya Montoya from Wooster High, placed fourth with a nine over par total of 152.

“This was a great season,” said coach Greg Kuntz. “To win the league championship for the first time in twenty-one years is an accomplishment that the girls will carry with them forever. To be academic state champions on top of that just puts an exclamation point on what a great group of kids they are.”