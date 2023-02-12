Lady Vikings finish season sweep of Truckee

Junior Samantha Robinson drives in for a layup against Truckee during South Tahoe’s 53-38 win on Friday night.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ basketball team pulled off a season sweep of rivals Truckee on Friday, spoiling senior night for the Wolverines.

The Vikings took control early and built a 20-point lead by halftime on the way to a 53-38 win.

After needing a late rally to beat Truckee at home earlier in the season, South Tahoe Head Coach Michael Neiger said the team entered Friday’s game focused on better ball movement and beating double teams.

“The biggest adjustment was being prepared for Ivy (Gonzalez) to be either or doubled another box and one,” said Neiger. “We had a lot of preparation for that, to free her up, but to also move the ball better.”

Gonzalez would lead South Tahoe with 12 points and nine rebounds. Senior Kiva Davis added 11 points. Junior Ava Wolfe scored seven points. Juniors Addie Menke and Samantha Robinson combined for 16 rebounds. Robinson also finished with a team-high four assists and four steals. Sophomore Campbell Mathews blocked three shots.

The Vikings will close out the regular season today on the road against Sparks. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

“We’ve got to focus on the little things and that will help us prepare for the playoffs,” said Neiger.

South Tahoe (12-11, 8-1 Northern League) will likely finish in second place behind North Valleys in the league standings. The six-team Class 3A Northern Region Girls Basketball playoffs begin Thursday at North Valleys High School in Reno.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.