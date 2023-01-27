Lady Vikings roar back to beat rival Truckee for 7th straight win

South Tahoe senior Kiva Davis dives for a loose ball late in the Vikings’ contest against rivals Truckee.

Justin Scacco/Sierra Sun

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After losing their first 10 games of the season against tough competition, the South Tahoe girls basketball team has rebounded with seven consecutive victories, including four straight in league play and a come-from-behind victory over their rivals.

In the past week, the Lady Vikings (7-10, 4-0 3A Northern-West League) enjoyed three home victories. They crushed Sparks 40-10 on Wednesday, Jan. 18, buried Hug 54-12 on Saturday and rallied past rival Truckee 52-48 on Monday.

In the victory over Sparks, senior Ivy Gonzalez led the way with 14 points, nine rebounds and six steals.

Also for the Vikings, junior Ava Wolfe and sophomore Campbell Matthews each scored six points. Matthews added even rebounds and senior Kiva Davis dished four assists.

Three players scored in double figures Saturday as the Vikings routed Hug.

Gonzalez again led the way with 12 points, junior Samantha Robinson added 11 and sophomore Avery Long added 10 points.

Robinson added six rebounds, Wolfe had five assists, Long made eight steals and Gonzalez had six.

The Vikings made it three wins in six days by rallying from behind to beat the Wolverines on Monday.

After falling behind 34-21 by the end of the first half, South Tahoe stormed back and outscored Truckee 31-14 in the second half.

Gonzalez led the way with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and seven rebounds while Davis added 11 points and five steals and Long netted eight points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Robinson added seven points and hauled in nine boards.

For the season, Gonzalez is averaging 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and four steals per game, all team highs.

The Vikings played at Hug on Wednesday and will host North Valleys on Friday, whom they beat 41-40 earlier in the year in Reno, to start a stretch of six games in seven days.

The Vikings tip-off at 6 p.m. Friday against North Valleys, will host Fallon at 1 p.m. Saturday, will host Wooster at 6 p.m. Monday, will host Lowry at 6 p.m. Tuesday and go on the road to face Wooster at 6 p.m. in Reno.

South Tahoe junior Ava Wolfe drives against Truckee during the team’s win Monday.

Justin Scacco/Sierra Sun

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.