Lady Warrior hoopsters already halfway to last years win total

Whittell's girls' basketball team lost its first seven games last year before earning a victory.

The Lady Warriors this year already have three wins in the first five games and are halfway to win total for all of last year.

Whittell won two and lost two Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, at the WREC Tournament in Carlin/Wells, Nev., in Elko County.

The Warriors beat Round Mountain 28-23 and Carlin 45-15 Thursday, Lost 50-25 to Wells Friday and snuck past Tonopah 27-25 on Saturday.

"We have been steadily improving," Bryant said. "Brianna Johns and Madison Burch have been carrying the scoring load and we need to get some help in that area. Anna White and Kyla Rippet provide great defensive energy and we need to get more offense from both of them. We also have to find a way to get Shaylie Rippett and Trinity Kirvada going as well. Grace Wolski has been a starter in the middle and improves each game. "

Whittell came from behind twice in the tournament to pick up a pair of wins.

"The comeback win against Tonopah was especially satisfying since we went 2 for 29 in the first half," Bryant said. "I like the progress we are making but it has been a slow process after a few years of inexperienced coaching. We have a long way to go but I like their attitude."

Whittell is hosting a 30-team boys and girls tournament starting Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.

The Lady Warriors will play Silver Stage at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Lone Pine at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, North Tahoe at 6:20 p.m. Friday and against Oasis at 6:20 p.m. Saturday.