Laine, Curtzwiler still in race for D5 supervisor

District 5 supervisor candidates Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler.



Results from the Nov. 8 election show candidate Brooke Laine on top for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor.

Laine has 4,882 (58.35%) of the district’s votes and opponent Kenny Curtzwiler 3,443 (41.15%), as of press time.

Ballot processing continues with the next update from the county Elections Department expected Thursday evening.

The Mountain Democrat reached out to Curtzwiler who said, “Don’t count me out.”

Laine is cautiously confident in her ability to win the election. If that is the case, she said her first action is to start an advisory council that will include representatives from all 11 communities making up the district, including Meyers, Pollock Pines, Tahoma and South Lake Tahoe.

“It’s really been front and center how big of a geographical area we cover and how many different communities there are,” Laine said. “So bringing all of District 5 together to talk about the issues that involve each of our communities is really important to me.”

Another issue she plans to tackle immediately is Tahoe’s vacation rental ordinance, questioning whether operations of vacation homes should be allowed in residential neighborhoods.

Laine would like to see the ordinance become clearer in its violations.

“There are rules that are not enforced and it does affect residents and their quality of life,” Laine stated. “They have to become a kind of a cop and have to call in complaints, putting them in a very awkward position.”

Curtzwiler mentioned previously throughout his campaign the issue of regulating vacation rentals. The 20-year veteran and tree service business owner also cited app navigation systems sending traffic into Tahoe neighborhoods as an issue he plans to solve if elected.

Laine, who is a former South Lake Tahoe mayor with experience in banking and business management, said she had a good time on the campaign trail with Curtzwiler.

“We were friends before but I think we learned a lot about each other having campaigned together,” Laine commented. “He had a very respectable run and my congratulations goes out to him.”

Curtzwiler did not comment further on election results.