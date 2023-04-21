Lake Link expands further into Douglas County

link to a 30 sec. video about how to ride and a few pictures of the service: Here is theto a 30 sec. video about how to ride and a few pictures of the service: https://youtu.be/0m1TOZzh-ds

STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Link has recently expanded its micro-transit service area further into Nevada and now covers more of the residential areas near the stateline in Douglas County.

Raymond Suarez, executive director of the South Shore Transit Management Association, said in a press release, “Continuation of the current service and potential expansion to the full city limits represents a tremendous milestone for transit operations and mobility options in the South Shore, benefitting our workforce, those without a vehicle, and those wanting to do their part in reducing vehicle miles traveled. We are incredibly grateful to the city of South Lake Tahoe for being a regional leader in transportation for all.”

Just two months later Suarez told the Tribune the funding received from Douglas County allowed for the service to expand along U.S Highway 50 to Lake Village, up Kingsbury to include Clyde’s and down to the bottom of Kahle.

Current Lake Link service area.

Provided

With approximately 13,000 riders per month, on average, Suarez told the Tribune the free, app based service is on track to hit the goal forecasted to service 120,000 in 1st year.

The intermodal mobility plan is arguably one of the biggest driving forces for the services expansion because Suarez said the microtransit service is part of the transit system and not a stand alone solution.

The ultimate goal is to successfully accomplish Linking Tahoe ; Explore Tahoe by foot, bus, bike or water.

Suarez said, “I’m just really excited to be a part of it, it’s not often you see what makes the fabric of the community: the city, the county higher education health care tourism board, hotels, and private businesses including entertainment, all come together to be a part of this service.”

Scott Nelson, manager of Lake Link fleet told the Tribune all vehicles now operate “on demand” which means there are no longer dedicated routes. This decreases wait times and allows for an increase in ridership, according to Nelson.

Ways riders can help contribute to decrease in wait times is to ensure updated contact information is in the app and “Please respect the drivers by canceling the ride if you’ve made other arrangements or don’t need the ride so we can optimize service times,” Nelson said and added that sometimes after a snails pace with winter travel drivers find themselves waiting for a rider who never appears and can’t be reached.

The Lake Link manager told the Tribune he hopes to see service area expansion prioritized over expansion of hours of operation. Currently the micro-transit system runs from 7 a.m. to 9 .p.m Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Further expansion hinges on participation in future funding by local businesses and agencies. An increase in funding would also help to ensure the service stays free. Community members can also show support by contacting businesses and officials to encourage them to support the program.