Lake of the Sky celebrates Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit History

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Great Basin Institute and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is hosting a special evening program at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

LTBMU is celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year (1973-2023) and wilderness program manager, radio personality and historian, Don Lane, will present a “History of Lake Tahoe and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit” on Friday, Sep. 22, 2023, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Lane began his career with the Forest Service as a seasonal employee in 1971. Then in 1974, he received a permanent appointment as an LTBMU Wilderness Ranger. Lane’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in forestry and a master’s degree in land use planning. He also instructed natural history and history courses at the University of Nevada, Reno, Sierra Nevada College, and Lake Tahoe Community College.

Over the years, Lane also authored several books including Tahoe Tales of Bygone Days and Memorable Pioneers and Tahoe Tales of Historic Times & Unforgettable People. Lane is also a radio personality and appeared on KOWL AM 1490’s “Tales of Tahoe” for 25 years, which focused on historical stories, tales and characters of the Tahoe Basin.

Lane has been recognized for his service many times and is the recipient of numerous awards including the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 2023 Lake Spirit Award and the National Forest Recreation Association’s 2015 Ranger of the Year,

Sourced by Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit