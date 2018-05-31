Lake Street Dive takes the stage at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

If you go …

Multi-genre outfit Lake Street Dive is set to perform a South Shore gig this weekend fresh off the release of their latest record, "Free Yourself Up," which dropped earlier this year on May 4.

"The title of Lake Street Dive's 'Free Yourself Up' is both an exhortation to listeners and a statement of purpose for the band. The songs have an infectious swagger, even when dealing with awkward breakups or the unsettled state of our world," states a press release from Big Hassle Media.

The new album is "seriously soulful and exuberantly rocking," according to the release.

"And, in many ways, it is Lake Street Dive's most intimate and collaborative, with the band itself taking over the production reins and working as a tightly knit unit to craft these 10 songs," continues the release.

Lake Street Dive, which performs styles ranging from southern rock to indie pop, soul and jazz, takes the stage at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday, June 2.

The gig, open to all ages, begins at 8 p.m. in the venue's showroom.

Tickets range from $34.25-$39.25, and each purchase includes a copy of the band's new album. Instructions on how to redeem "Free Yourself Up" are sent via email upon ticket purchase.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Additional information is available at http://www.montbleuresort.com.