Lake Tahoe 2018-19 holiday gift guide

While there's something to be said for crossing holiday gifts for friends and family off your list from the comfort of the couch, don't let the convenience factor keep you from looking beyond Amazon.

Lake Tahoe is filled with talented makers and business owners with an array of goods and services inspired by the outdoorsy, creative lifestyle that residents have here in the Sierra Nevada. Not only will you score a great gift, you'll give an always-needed boost to the local economy.

South Lake Brewing Co. Bär Society membership

For the beer lover, give the gift of yearlong perks at South Lake Brewing Co. The $100 membership to the brewery's Bär Society includes a 15 percent discount on beer and merchandise all year, a 16-oz branded tumbler, invites to members-only events, and exclusive growler fills.

Sierra Nevada Snapback Hat by Rise Designs

For the nature enthusiast, snag a Sierra Nevada-inspired hat made by South Lake Tahoe's own Rise Designs. There are dozens of options to choose from on the company's website, or pop into Tahoe Rock n' Ride Shop, GaiaLicious Global Gifts or Tahoe Sports Ltd. to pick one up in person. The hats range from $24-$29.

Custom Bootfitting at Tahoe Sports Ltd.

Let the professionals at Tahoe Sports Ltd. fit your ski bum with new boots or fix issues on an old pair. There's nothing worse than having a miserable pair of boots on the hill, and the Masterfit-certified employees offer a range of services, including an initial bootfitting consultation ($60), heat fitting liners ($20), softening boot flex ($40) and sole planing ($90), to name a few.

ReVive Tahoe copper tree earrings

Crafted from reclaimed copper, these pine-etched earrings — along with a whole range of copper jewelry from ReVive Tahoe — are available online or at GaiaLicious Global Gifts and Omni Tahoe.

Bakpocket Backpackers Hammock

For the hiking fanatic, buy a Backpackers Hammock from BakPocket Paks, a gear company born in South Lake Tahoe. The single ($78) or double ($88) hammock comes with a removable pillow pocket that can be stuffed with a jacket or extra clothing from your pack. Buy online or head to Tahoe Sports Ltd., Grass Roots Natural Foods or Lake of the Sky Outfitters.

Blue Granite Climbing Gym gift card

For the rock hound, snag a gift card at Blue Granite Climbing Gym that can go toward a $65/month membership, $20 day pass or even a three-week training series to improve climbing techniques.

Tahoe bottle opener by Jason Rolfe

There is no shortage of locally-made gift options inside Wildwood Makers Market in South Lake Tahoe, including this $60 Big Blue-inspired bottle opener made by Jason Rolfe.

Valkyrie Fibers yarn and knitting class at Knits + Knots

Valkyrie Fibers is hand-dyed in South Lake Tahoe by Lauren Brien-Wooster. A variety of Valkyrie's colored fibers are available inside Knits + Knots for $28. To round out the gift, throw in a $25 private knitting lesson at the shop to get your crafty friend started with the new hobby.

'Sierra Awakening' matted print by Nanette OlESon

Emanate Gallery in South Lake Tahoe has no shortage of work by Tahoe-based artists and others inspired by the basin's natural beauty. Nanette Oleson captures wildlife and scenic landscapes in her colorful paintings and prints. Her print of "Sierra Awakening" ($60) depicts the beautiful wildflowers of the high meadows and would make the perfect gift for the art collector in your life.

Warm river rock massage at BioSpirit Day Spa

Treat your slope-weary friend to a warm river rock massage at BioSpirit Day Spa. The smooth stones are heated and incorporated into the massage to deepen the relaxation during the 60-minute massage ($92).

Cypress necklace by Tamacino

Jewelry designer Casey Wold crafts delicate earrings, bracelets and necklaces from Incline Village. The Cypress necklace ($44) comes in gold and silver with chalcedony, labradorite, or rose, clear and smoky quartz. Purchase her jewelry on Etsy or in GaiaLicious Global Gifts.