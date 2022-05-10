Lake Tahoe 4-wheel drive club hosts free clinic
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Hi-Lo 4-Wheel Drive club will host a free 4×4 clinic later this month in South Lake Tahoe.
The clinic will focus on how to properly handle your 4-wheel drive vehicle, environmental issues relevant to the sport, available local trails and recommended equipment.
The club will take participants for a short trail ride up Twin Peaks trail just past the Sawmill Pond parking lot and demonstrate maneuvering over large rocks on a designated trail and use of a winch.
The event will feature presentations from the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and El Dorado County Parks and Recreation Department.
Those interested in learning about 4-wheeling and want to meet local enthusiasts should plan on attending.
The clinic is at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Sawmill Pond parking lot.
For more information, call Sal Sunzeri at 530-577-3210 or visit http://www.laketahoehilos.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Lake Tahoe 4-wheel drive club hosts free clinic
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Hi-Lo 4-Wheel Drive club will host a free 4×4 clinic later this month in South Lake Tahoe.