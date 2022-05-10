Lake Tahoe 4-wheel drive club hosts free clinic

A Jeep off-road vehicle traverses the Rubicon Trail.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Hi-Lo 4-Wheel Drive club will host a free 4×4 clinic later this month in South Lake Tahoe.

The clinic will focus on how to properly handle your 4-wheel drive vehicle, environmental issues relevant to the sport, available local trails and recommended equipment.

The club will take participants for a short trail ride up Twin Peaks trail just past the Sawmill Pond parking lot and demonstrate maneuvering over large rocks on a designated trail and use of a winch.

The event will feature presentations from the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and El Dorado County Parks and Recreation Department.

Those interested in learning about 4-wheeling and want to meet local enthusiasts should plan on attending.

The clinic is at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Sawmill Pond parking lot.

For more information, call Sal Sunzeri at 530-577-3210 or visit http://www.laketahoehilos.com .