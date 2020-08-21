Lake Tahoe Accommodations offers free baby wipes after hearing plight of parents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Almost everyone remembers the empty shelves in stores where cleaning products, toilet paper and paper towels used to be when the shelter-in-place came down.

Diapers and baby wipes were not an exception to those shortages and local South Lake Tahoe parents are feeling the strain.

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, many mothers spoke about the problem they were having getting those essential products at their local stores. One mother said she has to order those products online at an extremely marked up price.

A local property management company, Lake Tahoe Accommodations, is stepping up to alleviate the problem for parents.

“Lake Tahoe Accommodations has been committed to providing excellent customer service and property management to our guests and owners for the past 40 years,” said General Manager Joshua Priou. “We are also good stewards to our community, after listening to our city council meeting on Tuesday, I found out how families are struggling to get supplies at the lake.”

Lake Tahoe Accommodations is offering complimentary baby wipes at their office located at 2048 Dunlap Dr. in South Lake Tahoe.

“Five women spoke out saying they cannot find baby wipes, as a father of a 2-year-old, I can only imagine how difficult that must be,” Priou said. “We understand how difficult times are right now and we hope this is a gesture that can help some of you out.”

Priou asks anyone coming to office to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.