Lake Tahoe AleWorX hosting 2nd annual Autumn Carnival

As the slowness of fall at Lake Tahoe settled in last year, the folks over at AleWorX had a great idea: What if we hosted a carnival-like event that would be fun for young children, their parents and everyone between.

"We're trying to combine the idea of an elementary school carnival directed at kids aged 5 through 10 and extending it forward through to our parents' generation and have it be exciting for everyone," Luca Genasci, AleWorX CEO and founder, said at the time.

The result was the AleWorX Autumn Carnival, a community-oriented day filled with games, live entertainment and family fun.

The event was such a great hit that AleWorX is bringing it back for a second year.

The second annual Autumn Carnival gets underway at noon Sunday at The Y location.

Much like last year, the carnival will feature contests (including a costume contest), prizes, carnival games, magic shows, face painting, live music and more.

Recommended Stories For You

Also, there will be a screening of the classic film "The Goonies."

"Mark your calendars as this is one the whole family won't want to miss," notes the event Facebook page.

Take all of that an add the delicious options on the AleWorX menu, and you've got a pretty much perfect day. Oh yeah, and parents, did we mention the more than 20 tap handles pouring delicious beer? This is fun for the whole family after all.

The second annual Autumn Carnival runs from noon to 8 p.m.

AleWorX at The Y is located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe.