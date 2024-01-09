Lake Tahoe AleWorX hosts Bread & Broth New Year’s Day Meal

Left to Right: RJ Vargas, Robin Bender, Jason Williams.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In their continuing effort to ‘give back’ to the community during the holiday season, Lake Tahoe AleWorX hosted the Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship for Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal served on New Years Day, January 1, 2024. Not only did AleWorX send three amazing team members to help the Bread & Broth volunteers but also provided 50 pizzas to serve as a special treat to those who celebrated the first day of 2024 by enjoying a communal meal with fellow B&B Monday Meal diners.

“We are honored to support our community, supporting those who support us,” shared Jason Williams, AleWorX’s Managing Director, along with his fellow team members Robin Bender, Events & Account Administrator, and RJ Vargas, General Manager. “We feel fortunate to be in a position to provide for those in need and we plant to continue this mission. Special thanks to Bread & Broth for allowing us to participate in this important work.”

Luca Genasci, AleWorX founder, along with his AleWorX team members, recognized the level of food insecurity in the community and offered a free Christmas meal in addition to sponsoring a B&B meal during the past holiday season. So, in addition to providing pizzas at B&B’s dinner, AleWorX handed out ‘golden tickets’ at local non-profit organizations to redeem at AleWorX for free pizzas and non-alcoholic beverages.

On New Years Day, the AleWorX team arrived at St. Theresa Grace Hall at 3 p.m. with their 50 hot pizzas (pepperoni, mushroom, and sausage pizza) and jumped right in helping with the meal’s setup and then at 4 p.m. when the doors opened to the dinner guests, they served their delicious pizza along with salad and fruit with warm smiles and cheery, happy New Year greetings.

Kudos to Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s for making the holiday season a bit merrier for our neighbors who are struggling during these difficult times.

For volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .