Lake Tahoe-based band Local Anthology at Whiskey Dick’s

What's better than live music? Live local music, of course.

Whiskey Dick's is hosting such a performance Friday, Feb. 22, when Local Anthology performs. The Lake Tahoe-based band bills itself as "Cali Rooted Reggae fusion," per its Facebook page.

Local Anthology cites Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sublime, Whalers, Snarky Puppy, Weather Report, Brecker Brothers, Primus, Stone Temple Pilots, Nirvana, Alice in Chains and 311 among some of its favorite bands.

It's easy to hear the influence of those acts in Local Anthology's music — you'd be forgiven for mistaking some of their songs for early Sublime.

There's definitely some reggae, some ska and some punk in Local Anthology's sound.

The band performs its own music as well as covers, including a slightly more aggressive take on "This Must be the Place" by the Talking Heads, which is just different enough that it floats above the fray of covers that leave you wanting the original.

That is due largely thanks to the vocals of the lead singer, Harrison, who also is the lead guitarist.

Harrison's vocals are resemble a gruffer Bradley Nowell. It's a raw version of the deceased Sublime singer's sound, minus the moments of levity.

Raw also can be used to describe the overall sound of the band. It's not refined, but then again who the hell moshes to "refined" music. Nobody, that's who.

Are these guys up there with 311? No.

But with a cover charge of $5, you'd be hard pressed to find a better act for a better deal in the basin — they're worth every dollar and then some.

Come out and support a local group of talented musicians.

Local Anthology performs at Whiskey Dick's Friday, Feb. 22.