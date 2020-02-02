Chains required Sunday night on mountain passes around Lake Tahoe; Roadwork schedule Feb. 2-8

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A winter storm Sunday afternoon into the evening has impacted highways entering, and leaving, Lake Tahoe.

Caltrans and the Nevada Department of Transportation is requiring chains on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive with snow tires, passing over Echo and Spooner summits on U.S. Highway 50, Luther Summit on State Route 89, Daggett Summit over Kingsbury Grade and Interstate 80 over Donner Pass.

The storm is expected to completely move out of the area by 10 p.m. this evening according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is winter suspension on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install medal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Jeffrey Lane to the Nevada state line: Westbound motorists can expect shoulder closures and lane shifts at various locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for sewer work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from the Amador County line to the junction with State Route 193 in Cool: Motorists can expect a moving closure of the #1 lane at various locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for a spraying operation.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Combellack Road to Baker Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency repair work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Coloma Court to Diana Street in Cool: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Cirugu Street to Navaho Drive in Meyers: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Sequoia Avenue to Olympic Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree work.

Roadwork source: Caltrans