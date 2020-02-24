Lake Tahoe Basin, El Dorado County roadwork schedule Feb. 24-29

Monday through Saturday, Feb. 24-29.

SPECIAL EVENT

State Route 28 (Placer County) from the junction with State Route 89 to Sierra Terrace Road in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect the highway closed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 29 for the SnowFest Parade.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Onyx Street to Speed Boat Avenue: Motorists can expect the highway closed intermittently at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for water testing work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Laurel Drive to Anderson Road: Eastbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Drive to Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various times Monday through Friday to switch traffic over to a new alignment.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Cirugu Street to Navaho Drive in Meyers: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Lodi Street to Reno Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect the #2 lane closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Friday Avenue in South Lake Tahoe to Upper Truckee Road in Meyers: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect highway closed intermittently at various locations from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for water testing work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Meeks Bay Resort to Sugar Pine State Park in Tahoma: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for tree work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Penobscot Road to Ricci Road in Greenwood: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Carnelian Bay Avenue to the junction with State Route 28 in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for crack-sealing work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is winter suspension on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. Completion is expected this spring.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (No. 1) to the shoulder (Nos. 2, 3, 4, etc.).

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/