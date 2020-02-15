Lake Tahoe Basin, El Dorado County roadwork schedule for Feb. 16-22

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is winter suspension on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install medal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from the Amador County line to the north end of Morales Ranch Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Combellack Road to Baker Road in Placerville: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for drainage work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Cambridge Road to Cameron Park Drive: Eastbound motorists can expect the No. 3 lane closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Church Street to Prospect Hill Drive in Georgetown: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for tree work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (No. 1) to the shoulder (Nos. 2, 3, 4, etc.).