Lake Tahoe Basin, El Dorado County roadwork schedule Jan. 5-11

Delays are expected this week see Lake Tahoe roads.

Lake Tahoe Basin, El Dorado County roadwork schedule

Long-term projects

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in January 2020.

January 6-11

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Shingle Springs Road to 34 Milestone Tract: Motorists can expect the No. 2 lane closed and intermittent ramp closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected next spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 for reversing one-way traffic control.

Short-term projects

State Route 28 (Placer County) from National Avenue to Secline Street in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures at various locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for sewer work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Herbert Avenue to Trout Creek Avenue in South Lake Tahoe: Eastbound motorists can expect shoulder closures at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from D.L Bliss State Park to Emerald Bay State Park: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For up to date information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/