Lake Tahoe Basin fuelwood permit sales begin June 3

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Personal use fuelwood permits go on sale today, June 3, 2024, at the Forest Supervisor’s Office in South Lake Tahoe. Permits cost $20 per cord with a two-cord minimum purchase and a limit of 10 cords per household. Permits have specific conditions and complete information is provided when the permit is issued. Maps to designated cutting areas are also provided and must be in the permit holder’s possession along with the valid permit when cutting.

Personal use fuelwood permits are for collection of “down-dead” wood in designated fuelwood areas within the Lake Tahoe Basin. “Down-dead” means the tree is down on the ground and dead, rather than dead and standing. Cutting any standing tree, whether dead or green, is not permitted.

When collecting fuelwood, be sure to keep vehicles on National Forest roads. No off-road travel is allowed, and permit holders must comply with all permit conditions. Some designated fuelwood areas are only open during specified dates and all areas are subject to closure at any time.

Permit holders are asked to avoid private property and show courtesy regarding noise or collection activity on National Forest lands near homes or neighborhoods. Permit sales end on Friday, Nov. 15, and the last day to cut is Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

The Forest Supervisor’s Office is at 35 College Drive in South Lake Tahoe, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call the office during business hours at 530-543-2600.