Lake Tahoe Basin prescribed fire operations to continue

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev., – If conditions and weather are favorable for burning, the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team is scheduled to continue fall prescribed fire operations over the next several weeks at Lake Tahoe. California State Parks is scheduled to continue understory burning through the week at Burton Creek State Park beginning Oct. 17, 2023, and Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at Sugar Pine Point State Park.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is scheduled to begin understory burning on Oct. 23, through Oct. 30. The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is scheduled to continue burning piles near Fallen Leaf Lake Road, Tahoe Mountain Road, Meyers, and Camp Richardson through Oct. 20. Smoke will be present. For the current air quality index, visit AirNow and view the prescribed fire map with project details at Tahoe Living With Fire .