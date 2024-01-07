Lake Tahoe basin receives much needed snow; More on the way

Upper Mountain snow totals on Jan. 6 Heavenly - 12 inches

Sierra-at-Tahoe - 11 inches

Kirkwood - 11 inches

Mt. Rose - 19 inches

Diamond Peak - 14 inches *Provided by OpenSnow *Provided by OpenSnow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif – Lake Tahoe and Truckee finally received a significant amount of snow during the storm that blasted the region on Saturday.

The storms forced Heavenly Mountain Resort and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to close most of their lifts early. Several roads accessing the California Lodge at Heavenly, including Keller Rd., Needle Peak Rd., Ski Run Blvd. between Saddle Rd. and Regina Rd. are still closed. Chains are required on Ski Run Blvd.

Chain control is still in effect on U.S. 50.

The Central Sierra Snow Lab reported 13.6 inches of new snow during their Sunday measurement, bringing the median snowfall up to 51%. The average to date is 41%, up from 38% last Wednesday.

Sunday and Monday will bring cold temperatures (high of 27 and 37 respectively), so even though skies are clear, the snow should stick around.

A storm could move back in Monday evening with snow being likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Reno Office said they are anticipating about inches in the basin on Tuesday and up to 6 inches on Wednesday.