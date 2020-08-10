Lake Tahoe Basin road work through Saturday

LONG-TERM PROJECT

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been suspended until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Construction is expected to resume in mid-August. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Tahoe State Park to Sierra Terrace Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Park Lane to Speed Boat Avenue: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Pioneer Trail in Meyers to Country Club Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Tallac Drive to the Tahoe Visitors Center: Motorists one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Eagle Falls Campground to the junction with U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website.