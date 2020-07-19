Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through Saturday

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been postponed until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Tahoe State Park Drive to Sierra Terrace Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Pioneer Trail in Meyers to Country Club Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) Lake Boulevard to the Truckee River Bridge in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for drainage cleaning.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (No. 1) to the shoulder (Nos. 2, 3, 4, etc.).

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/