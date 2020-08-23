Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork through Saturday

AUGUST 24-28

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been suspended until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. A full closure of U.S. Highway 50 is scheduled for Sept. 18 to Oct. 2 for bridge girder replacement work. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Beaver Street to Gull Avenue in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect held traffic in both directions for up to 10 minutes between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Johnson Pass Road to Apache Avenue in Meyers: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from San Jose Avenue to Rufus Allen Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe: Eastbound and westbound motorists can except held traffic for up to 10 minutes between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Meeks Creek to General Creek Campground: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from the Tahoe City Maintenance Yard to Tan Tavern Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday for landscape work.

Caltrans has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/