Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition announces Achievement Awards

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition has handed out it annual awards to agencies and individuals who have made significant advancements in promoting safer biking and walking opportunities in the Lake Tahoe-Truckee areas.

The coalition received 13 nominations for its 2021 Bicycle Achievement Awards.

The South Tahoe Greenway Trail recently opened.

Provided/Chris Carney

Public Agency: Contributors to phases 1b and 2 of the South Tahoe Greenway

Two new phases of the South Tahoe Greenway Trail opened earlier this month in South Lake Tahoe, filling in critically important bike path connections over Trout Creek and through Bijou Meadow. The new trail links the Sierra Tract/Tahoe Sierra neighborhood, Lake Tahoe Community College and the Pioneer Village and Bijou Park neighborhoods with 1.5 miles of fully accessible paved trail and boardwalk.

Constructing the trail required unprecedented collaboration among local, regional, and state public agencies. LTBC is recognizing all of the agencies involved including Lake Tahoe Community College, El Dorado County, city of South Lake Tahoe, California Tahoe Conservancy, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, South Tahoe Public Utility District and Caltrans.

Sierra Cycle Works received an award from the coalition.

Provided/LTBC

Business: Sierra Ski and Cycle Works

For over 40 years Sierra Ski and Cycle Works has catered to the cycling needs of Lake Tahoe’s visitors and residents alike. The shop’s owner, Gary Bell, and his staff are as well known for their generosity and patience as they are for their knowledge and ability to fix up a well-loved bike — all of which has made the shop a community institution for local cyclists on two wheels, year-round.

Individual: Kira Smith

Working behind the scenes to organize the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Challenge, update the Basin’s Active Transportation Plan, and coordinate the Pathway Partnership, Kira Smith is one of the basin’s most impactful bicycle transportation planners.

Kira Smith.

Provided/LTBC

Her dedication and deep knowledge of the basin’s bicycle and pedestrian needs, combined with her role as a senior transportation planner at the TRPA, has resulted in true benefits for people biking the basin’s bicycle network.

The coalition also is thanking all of its nominations and said they all deserve credit for making Lake Tahoe more bicycle friendly, including individuals Bill Champion, Chris McNamara and Brooks McMullin and organizations Tahoe Fund and town of Truckee.

The bicycle coalition is an all-volunteer nonprofit with a mission to make Tahoe more bicycle friendly. LTBC promotes opportunities for more people to ride bikes in Tahoe, produces the most comprehensive printed and online bicycle maps for the region, co-hosts the annual Lake Tahoe Bicycle Challenge each June and advocates for bicycle safety.

For more information, visit tahoebike.org .