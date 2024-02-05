Lake Tahoe Boulevard scheduled for road improvements in distant future

3-D model of road improvements for Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Caltrans is accepting comments on their Draft Environmental Impact Report until Feb. 11.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Caltrans is planning road improvements to Lake Tahoe Boulevard from Trout Creek Bridge to the state line.

The proposed $27 million dollar rehabilitation project isn’t set to begin until April 2027. Caltrans is currently circulating the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report for public review and comment. They are accepting public comments on the report through Feb. 11 by mail or email.

Their environmental study is set to be complete in April. Projects design will then take place through 2026.

The main purpose of the project is to repave and re-stripe the pavement and repair or replace drainages. Crews will also upgrade curbs and sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Acts standards.

The Traffic Management System will receive upgrades, including a closed-circuit television, variable message signs, a census station, and fiber optics.

Caltrans will replace signs throughout the project limits.

At a public meeting for the project on Wednesday Jan. 24, City of South Lake Tahoe Councilmember Scott Robbins asked why more durable concrete wasn’t considered for the project instead of asphalt.

“Asphalt just doesn’t last in these conditions,” Robbins said, describing the winter conditions endured by the roads.

Caltrans Senior Transportation Engineer Berhane Tesfagabr said the study for the project used data from 2018, which didn’t show the project qualified for a complete remove and replace project required to add durable concrete. It would have been out of the scope of the project to do so, he said.

Anush Nejad with the City of South Lake Tahoe said they will coordinate more discussion with South Lake Tahoe City Council regarding different pavement options so there is more understanding.

Nejad also shared comments he’s received from public commenters regarding the project, including why portions near Pioneer Trail to the state line do not include bike lanes.

Brent Wong with Caltrans said there is not sufficient road width to supply the green striped bike lanes.

Robbins, asked whether there was any consideration for reducing lane width by one foot, which would provide five feet for 2.5 foot bike lanes on each side. He also noted lane reduction would reduce speeds, adding safety.

Andrey Tokmakov with Caltrans said lane reductions would reduce speed and possibly provide space, but they would have to investigate other impacts and look into capacity accommodations. He said they would take note and respond.

Nejad said another comment the City of South Lake Tahoe has received is a request to do the project during evening hours through early morning to keep traffic impacts minimal.

Public Information Officer Steve Nelson he believes they have TRPA restrictions during peak tourist months requiring night work anyway, but it is something they will need to confirm.

Construction is projected to be complete in the Fall of 2027.