Lake Tahoe boys, girls club receives donation from Vail Resorts

Provided/BGCLT

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe recently announce a grant has been received from the Vail Resorts Epic Promise program.

A yearly supporter of the club, Epic Promise has awarded the BGCLT a grant for the past seven years. This year, the club received an $18,000 grant, as well as a multitude of in-kind donations including two Vail Resort trips that will be raffled away at the club’s 29th annual Golf Classic silent auction in October at Edgewood, a Tahoe Local season pass for our Holiday Sausage Party at Sidellis in December and summer access to the Epic Discovery Camp for more than 70 club kids.

“Epic Promise has provided more than $100,000 to our club over the past seven years,” said Executive Director Jude Wood. “For many of our kids the highlight of their summer is the excursion to the Epic Discovery Camp where not only do they learn about the animals, plants and trees that live in our high elevation environment, but they also get to climb the rock wall and ride the amazing Gravity Coaster.”

The Epic Promise grant is used for programming, supplies, snacks and other club needs.

Since 1991, the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe has provided South Tahoe youth a safe place to learn and grow. With passion and determination, club staff and volunteers serve more than 650 children annually with a mission to empower all young people to reach their full potential.

For more information about the club or how to help support the youth of South Tahoe, visit bgclt.org.