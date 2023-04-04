Lake Tahoe casinos down in February

STATELINE, Nev. — For two straight years, Nevada casinos have collected more than $1 billion each month.

This February was the highest figure recorded in the shortest month, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Tuesday. Casinos statewide collected $1.24 billion, surpassing $1 billion for the 24th consecutive month.

In the Carson Valley area — Carson City, Gardnerville, Minden and all other areas of Douglas County except for South Shore Tahoe — casinos saw a 11.92 percent drop in gaming revenue compared to February 2022.

The trend in Northern Nevada was down as Washoe County saw an 8.1% decline. South Shore Casinos in Lake Tahoe also saw a 3.9% decline while the North Shore was down 3.5%. A harsh winter has not helped Northern Nevada casinos.

“Absolutely weather impacted Northern Nevada results in February,” Michael Lawton, the control board’s senior economic analyst, told the Nevada Independent. “The timing of the storms impacted nearly every weekend during February.”

The Las Vegas Strip was up nearly 19%, earning $712.5 million in February over last year. In Clark County the casinos collected $1.08 billion in gaming revenue.

Statewide, Nevada collected more than $75.5 million in gaming taxes in February, bringing the total for the first nine months of the fiscal year to $722.5 million.

Area/February Win/Percentage Change

Statewide $1.24 billion 11.15%

Carson Valley $9.65 million -11.92%

South Shore $19.9 million -3.9%

North Shore $2.1 million -3.5%

Washoe County $76.8 million -8.1%

Reno $54.56 million -10.4%

Clark County $1.08 billion 13.8%

The Strip $712 million 18.9%