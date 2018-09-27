Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Allan Havey performs at The Improv; Dan Gabriel performs in Carson

Allan Havey just returned from the U.K. having performed at the very prestigious Fringe Festival in Scotland. When he was away it was the longest absence from being on my morning radio show every Monday when we did our segment "Howiewood & Haveywood" (on Howie's Morning Rush KRLT 93-9 The Lake).

Allan has a solid work ethic and always delivers the goods, never taking his stand up for granted. He's been concentrating more on acting these past few years and doing pretty much everything to make it on the big screen — his last feature was The Coen Brothers "Hail Caesar." He's also been on Judd Apatow's "Crashing" on HBO and on Showtime's "Billions."

Was he on "Game of Thrones" too? No, the dragon lady part was already taken. Things took off after his stint on AMC's "Mad Men" and he's been popping up on Netflix specials and other online series.

For years I didn't know Allan had an extensive background in theater. One of his dreams is to do a production on Broadway. It'll happen.

His television credits are extensive having been on Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on HBO, "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Late Night With Conan O'Brien," Comedy Central, NBC's "The Office" and more.

His movie credits include "Top Five" (written, directed and starring Chris Rock), "Hancock" starring Will Smith, "The Informant!" with Matt Damon, "Internal Affairs" with Richard Gere and Andy Garcia, "Checking Out" with Jeff Daniels, "Rounders" (again with Matt Damon), "Wild Things Part 2: The Glades" with Isaiah Washington, and "Pilot." There are others; I just don't have the space here.

Havey doesn't rest on his laurels. He'd much rather be talking about (when he's allowed to) projects he's currently involved in or ones coming up. We both love movies and years ago I was ½ of "The Have vs. The Nave" when Allan had his own online radio show on comedyworld.com — the predecessor to the modern day podcast. That was back in the late 1990s when I would call into his show and we'd be heard "live" via the internet. Years later Havey returned the favor when I had my own radio show. The segment changed to "Howiewood & Haveywood" (which is open to any sponsorship out there if anyone is interested in picking us up).

Allan equally loves both acting and performing stand up, but his most rewarding accomplishment was performing overseas entertaining our troops in the Middle East. He's one of the good guys and always reinventing himself daily. Check him out at The Improv inside Harveys.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Dan Gabriel at Carson Nugget

Another solid act is Dan Gabriel who I've known, I think, since the San Francisco Bay Area days.

He grew up in the Bay Area when the comedy scene was in full swing. His mom would take him to comedy shows when he was just in grade school. While other kids were trading Garbage Pail Kids, Dan was trying to make his friends listen to Steve Martin albums on his travel case record player.

In college, he stepped up on stage for the first time and was instantly hooked. Ignoring his studies, Dan spent his nights at any open mic night or comedy event he could find.

After graduation he began opening for his heroes like Dave Chappelle, Mitch Hedberg and George Lopez. Since then Dan has worked his way from opening act to nationally touring headliner.

Now considered a veteran jokesmith, Dan has appeared on CBS's "Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," Showtime, Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," CBS's "Star Search" and NBC's "Late Friday," just to name a few.

He was an award winning writer for "Thugs on Film" on BBC America and the Winner of the L.A. Take Out Comedy Competition. Take Out opened the doors for Dan to co-develop and host the hit first season of Asia Street Comedy, on AZN TV.

Dan is worth checking out so don't dissipate the gift not seeing him OK? He's at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget Casino on Friday and Saturday where the parking is always free.

Shows start at 8 p.m. Visit ccnugget.com for more information on the Carson Comedy Club.