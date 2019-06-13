Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Alycia Cooper at The Improv; Travis Tate at Carson Comedy Club

Alycia Cooper returns to The Improv inside Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Provided

Comedian Alycia Cooper headlines The Improv inside Harveys and continues her astronomical rise with new credits to her name each time she appears up here.

Her first break and exposure on the national scene came when she was a semi-finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” where Roseanne called her, “brilliant.”

Since then her impressive string of credits include “Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Mo’Nique Show,” “The Ricki Lake Show,” “Wanda Does It,” “Gossip Queens,” “Nick’s Mom’s Night Out,” “Stand Up & Deliver,” “Stand Up in Stilettos” and “Poz Roz” (in the role of Michelle).

Alycia’s film appearances include “Headshop,” and “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.”

She taped her first DVD in 2002 for a Christian Comedy Show called, “The Spirit of Comedy” and since then has taped two hour long DVD’s (directed and produced by herself) called “Paper Chasin’,” “Stimulus Package” and “Alycia: Unchained.”

Alycia was featured in Essence Magazine as “One To Watch” (and that title still holds true today).

She also has impressive online credits that include a YouTube channel, “Alycia Cooper” that you can subscribe too, CDs available on iTunes and playing the role of Aunt Dee in the first Facebook sitcom, “Loosely, Exactly Nicole.”

Her influences include Chris Rock, George Carlin and Margaret Cho.

Of all her accomplishments Alycia says that the opportunity to perform for our military overseas ranks as her favorite.

She has entertained troops in Japan, Korea, Guam, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Djibouti.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Travis Tate at The Carson Comedy Club

Comedian Travis Tate didn’t start doing stand-up comedy until he was 34.

That’s kind of a late start, but he was busy being a father raising three kids along with his high school sweetheart wife, so the jokes had to wait awhile. Look at it this way, he was able to come up with a lot of material based on being married most of his adult life.

Travis hails from Utah, which is not known for its comedy. But then again Travis has plenty of stereotypical material thanks to his home state.

His comedy is self-deprecating and insightful. He draws from his own personal experience and he’s clever, clean and very funny. He examines marriage, parenting, geek culture, his own character flaws, as well as his own arrested development.

Check this guy out at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget Friday and Saturday.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.