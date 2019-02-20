Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Alycia Cooper performs at The Improv; Bob Zany and friends at the Carson Comedy Club

There's an overload of great comedy, starting with Alycia Cooper.

Alycia was a semi-finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" where Roseanne called her "brilliant." She also has a YouTube channel under "Alycia Cooper" and a CD called "Alycia with a "y" available on iTunes.

She's edgy — no surprise when you consider her influences include Chris Rock, George Carlin and Margaret Cho. Alycia has a razor sharp wit about her and is a double whammy threat (yeah, I made that up) because she is also an accomplished actress as well.

Her credits include "Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed," "America's Got Talent," "The Mo'Nique Show," "The Ricki Lake Show," "Wanda Does It," "Gossip Queens," "Nick's Mom's Night Out," "Stand Up & Deliver" and "Stand Up in Stilettos."

She taped her first DVD in 2002 for a Christian Comedy Show called "The Spirit of Comedy," and since then has taped three hour-long DVDs (directed and produced by herself) called "Paper Chasin'," "Stimulus Package" and "Alycia: Unchained."

Alycia's film credits include acting in three independent films. She's a member of SAG, after having been on "Grounded for Life," "The Parker's" and "Raising Hope."

Of all her credits, though, Alycia said that performing overseas for our men and women in uniform ranks as her most memorable. She's been to Japan, Korea, Guam, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Djibouti, performing in some pretty hot spots to entertain and meet some of the most courageous Americans in the world.

It's good to have her back at the lake. See her at The Improv inside Harveys.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Bob Zany at The Carson Comedy Club

Comedian, actor and star of the new television series "Casino Boss," Bob Zany is back for another episode of comedy at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget.

And this time there will be three headliners performing and not just one. Bob, of course, comedian and actor Cameron Crain, and Yours Truly. What? Yes, and don't act surprised.

This will be the first time I've seen Crain. He was featured in the film, "A Single Woman" with Patricia Arquette and Martin Sheen, co-created "Voices In the Life" with the Emmy-winning producer Norman Stephens, and created "Nevada: It Ain't Just Vegas Baby!", which was part of the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. I'm looking forward to seeing his act.

Bob Zany on the other hand, well he's been a fixture up here for a long time. In fact, you can hear him every Tuesday as he's a regular on my morning radio show with "The Zany Report." Bob also is an actor, having appeared on the big screen in such movies as Matt Damon's "The Informant!," "23 Minutes To Sunrise," "Up Your Alley" and on Showtime playing the roast master of Brace Land in the comedy "Gigolos."

Bob also has appeared in several documentaries and even made one himself called "Close But No Cigar." The documentary is an autobiographical journey chronicling his professional life which includes numerous interviews from those Bob met over the years and some who have become major players in the comedy business.

It's pretty sobering seeing an individual go from working a sweet gig as one of the top writers for Saturday Night Light to leaving a one-nighter somewhere in the Midwest. As Steve Martin once said, "Comedy isn't pretty."

Will there be a sequel? I'm not sure, but a book is definitely in the works.

Going back to his radio work, Bob connected with southern Cal radio legend Frazer Smith (another comedian who has performed up here) on the very popular Los Angeles station, KLOS. Frazer asked Bob to do regular guest spots on his show, which led to his own radio show on Saturday mornings.

Bob is a natural for radio and quick witted.

He's also a roast master of the highest order, which is evidenced every Tuesday on my morning radio show when Bob roasts me so much listeners call asking if Bob is being mean for real? No, he's not. It's a form of flattery — to be insulted by another comedian means they like you.

If Bob insults me any further he might be in love.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Must be 21 or older.