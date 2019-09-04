Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Amir K at The Improv; Bobby Tessel at The Carson Comedy Club

Howie Nave backstage with Amir K.

If you’ve never experienced a comedy show with Amir K well, you’re really missing out on something special.

No two Amir shows are alike. He always leaves room in his show for the unexpected.

It’s fun to chronicle the rise of someone’s success over the years, especially when you’ve had the opportunity to work with them.

Amir is a proven commodity as a stand up but also as an actor.

His first major appearance in a motion picture was playing an Iranian passport checker in Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning flick, “Argo.”

Not bad, huh?

He was also in Alexandre Aja’s “Site” where he stars as the love interest opposite Ashley Hinshaw.

On the small screen he’s been on both CW’s “MadTV” and the MTV prank show “Jerks With Cameras.”

Lately he’s been headlining at such venerable rooms as The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory and The Improv.

If it weren’t for the Great Recession (2007-09), Amir may have stayed in the real estate business running his own company rather than following his true passion of entertaining people and making them laugh.

Born in Tehran, Iran and raised in Southern California, Amir Kamyab (who goes by the stage name Amir K because everybody was misspelling his last name) has a cool comedic style blending killer voice impressions, storytelling and improvisation shaped by a multi-cultural upbringing.

He told me on my radio show that he was like a sponge absorbing all of the different dialects he would hear growing up.

He is fluent in Farsi, Spanish and is known for his incredible accents and impressions.

He’s been a finalist on NBC’s “Stand-Up for Diversity Showcase” and won Tommy T’s Stand-Up Comedy Competition in the Bay Area in addition to winning the 100 comic Ultimate Laff-Down Stand-Up Comedy Competition in Southern California.

Check Amir K out over at Harveys at The Improv this week.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Bobby Tessel at The Carson Comedy Club

I chatted with comedian Bobby Tessel a while ago and asked when he was headed up this way.

Well, several months later I finally know — he’s here at The Carson Comedy Club this weekend inside the Carson Nugget.

Tessel has appeared on both “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and “The Late Show” with David Letterman.

He’s also written for the Weekend Update segment on “Saturday Night Live.”

Tessel has been doing stand-up comedy professionally for 30 years starting back in college in 1987 on open mike nights.

His first professional time on stage was to a packed house at the Funnybone Comedy Club in Cincinnati and he killed it.

Since that night, he hasn’t looked back.

“I love stand-up.” Tessel said. “I love putting words in a sequence that no one in the entire world has ever thought of in order to get a desired response: laughter.”

Tessel also works clean as well. Don’t get me wrong, he’s no Pollyanna, but he doesn’t have to dumb his act down by inserting swear words thinking that’s a substitute for being funny.

Tessel took first place in the Great Northern California Comedy Competition and was a finalist in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition.

Check him out this weekend won’t you?

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.